Broadbridge Heath have one foot in the Isthmian League – and should have two firmly planted in step four of the non-league pyramid by the end of Saturday afternoon.

And the Bears’ almost-certain confirmation of the SCFL premier division title – and promotion to the Isthmian south east division that goes with it – is just one of many issues that could be settled for Sussex non-league sides this weekend.

Chris Simmons’ side won 3-0 at Midhurst on Thursday night to move three points clear of the only remaining side who can catch them, Crawley Down Gatwick. And the Bears’ goal difference is a full 16 better than that of the Anvils.

So the results seen on Saturday at Crawley Down Gatwick v Roffey and AFC Varndeanians v Broadbridge Heath will determine how the final top two look, and only a freak result or two will stop Heath winning the silverware to kick start preparations to move into the Isthmian League.

Broadbridge Heath are set to celebrate the SCFL premier title and promotion to the Isthmian League | Picture: Joe Baldock

Elsewhere there is plenty that could be settled.

In the National League South, if Worthing win at Taunton they will assured of a play-off place in their first season at step two. If they don’t they will still have two more games in the next week to clinch it. Eastbourne Borough must surely win at Braintree to keep their play-off hopes alive.

In the Isthmian premier, Lewes must win at Canvey Island and hope Cray Wanderers lose at Haringey in order to snatch fifth spot and the final play-off place.

In the Isthmian south east, both Haywards Heath and Burgess Hill must go all out to win – away to Hythe and at home to Beckenham respectively – in the battle to make sure they don’t finish in the relegation play-off zone and face a make or break one-off game versus an SCFL or SECFL runner-up.

One more win will secure a play-off spot for Worthing | Picture: Mike Gunn

If Burgess Hill win they will be safe – if Haywards Heath win they will still need Hill and VCD to slip up.

There is a combination of results that could leave Lancing in the relegation play-offs but it is massively unlikely.

Back in the SCFL premier, Newhaven can still deny Crawley Down Gatwick second spot and a place in those Isthmian play-offs – but only if they win at home to Loxwood and the Anvils lose.

At the bottom Roffey are a point behind Alfold and will want to finish above them in case only one side go down, as some believe will happen. Roffey, as stated, are at CDG while Alfold host Peacehaven.

Can Lewes and their fans celebrate a last-gasp play-off spot on Saturday? Picture: James Boyes

In division Shoreham are assured of promotion after winning the title while it’s left to Epsom, Wick, Godalming and Selsey to jostle for play-off places.

SCFL division two has already been won by Jarvis Brook.