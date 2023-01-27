Eastbourne Town have signed Hastings United forward James Hull on dual terms – and he has had an immediate impact.

After pushing through the signing of Hull on Tuesday afternoon, Town went to AFC Uckfield for an SCFL premier fixture – and he scored in a 3-0 win.

After a 1-1 draw with Bexhill United on Saturday, a last-minute pitch inspection and floodlights issues threw the game at The Oaks into doubt, but 15 minutes late it was able to start.

Town flew out the traps. The front four of Jack Samways, James Waters, Tyler Capon and Hull were electric. Each player found space in the Uckfield box but good defending thwarted any attempt on goal.With 20 minutes on the clock, Samways cut inside from the left and slotted home the opener.

​James Hull celebrates his Eastbourne Town goal | Picture: Josh Claxton

Moments later, Waters set off on a mesmerising run, avoiding multiple challenges from defenders and even the keeper, only to calmly fire home Town’s second.Hull was looking to get in on the action, and did just that.

The new No9 picked the ball up on the edge of the box, pushed it off to his right, passed a defender and rifled it into the Uckfield net to make it 3-0 by half-time.

In the second half a very young Uckfield side showed great spirit but another fantastic defensive display from Town meant they left The Oaks with a clean sheet, three points and the another win to the unbeaten run.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Eastbourne Town go to Crowborough tomorrow while Eastbourne United visit AFC Uckfield.

