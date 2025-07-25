Hull hat-trick is highlight as Hastings United work towards opener

Lee Carey is content with the way his new-look Hastings United squad are building up towards the big kick-off.

Their latest two friendlies have brought a 3-1 defeat at Haywards Heath Town and a 4-2 victory at Westfield in the past week – and he said both were useful in different ways.

It was a strong line-up at Heath and one featuring only three first-teamers who went up the road to Westfield, but Carey said both games had got minutes on the pitch under the belts of plenty of players.

James Hull was one of the senior trio to feature at Westfield – along with Tom Vickers and George Taggart – and he struck a hat-trick. Dean Gunner was on target at Haywards Heath.

Dan and James Hull are both back with Hastings | Oicture: HUFC

Now Carey and Co, and the United faithful, have two home friendlies to look forward to – they welcome Bexhill to the Pilot Field tomorrow (3pm) and Chris Agutter and Hastings on Wednesday evening.

After that, only a clash with Ramsgate remains before they begin their Isthmian south east campaign at home to Erith Town on August 9, followed by the first of a dozen Susses derbies in the league, at Eastbourne Town on August 12.

Carey said: “I’m really happy with where we’re at for this point in pre-season, especially considering we almost started from scratch with the team, bringing in 12 players and retaining only four.

"All the games we’ve played have shown up positives and negatives and that’s how it should be – until August 9, that's how it will be. Some things work, some things don’t.

"At Haywards Heath we made four changes from the team who’d won at Whitehawk. We scored first but Heath were the better team.

"Then at Westfield, where we were pleased to go and support a good local club with a game, we played a real mix of players and it was very useful.

"James Hull’s hat-trick can only do his confidence the world of good.”

Carey said he was looking forward to the coming week’s home friendlies, when he hoped plenty of fans would turn for a look at how the team was shaping up.

And he said by the time the trip to Ramgate came around a week tomorrow, he’d expect the game to have a more competitive feel as the side took their final outing before the league opener.