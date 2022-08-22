Edit Account-Sign Out

Hundreds of Crawley Town fans attend signing session with players, manager and owner

Hundreds of Crawley Town fans got to meet and have their photos taken with the players at a signing session at the club today (Monday, August 22).

By Mark Dunford
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 5:36 pm

Manager Kevin Betsy and owner Hunter Orrell were also their to sign shirts and pictures and pose for photos with the supporters.

Betsy was delighted to see so many supporters in attendance.

He said: “It’s a beautiful thing. We as a football club want to engage with the community on a daily basis.

“They give a lot us in terms of support and their loyalty to the club so it’s our duty to give our time back to them.”

You can read more Crawley Town news here.

1. Crawley Town signing session

Harry Ransom, Ashley Nadesan, James Tilley, Owen Gallagher, Nick Tsaroulla and Ludwig Francillette with a fan

Photo: Mark Dunford

Photo Sales

2. Crawley Town signing session

Crawley Town signing session

Photo: Mark Dunford

Photo Sales

3. Crawley Town signing session

George Francomb signs a picture

Photo: Mark Dunford

Photo Sales

4. Crawley Town signing session

Crawley Town signing session

Photo: Mark Dunford

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5