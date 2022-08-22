Hundreds of Crawley Town fans attend signing session with players, manager and owner
Hundreds of Crawley Town fans got to meet and have their photos taken with the players at a signing session at the club today (Monday, August 22).
Manager Kevin Betsy and owner Hunter Orrell were also their to sign shirts and pictures and pose for photos with the supporters.
Betsy was delighted to see so many supporters in attendance.
He said: “It’s a beautiful thing. We as a football club want to engage with the community on a daily basis.
“They give a lot us in terms of support and their loyalty to the club so it’s our duty to give our time back to them.”
You can read more Crawley Town news here.
Page 1 of 5