The Rocks chalked up a stunning 5-1 victory on the road as the hosts drew the curtain on their 26-year ground-sharing stay at Bromley FC’s Hayes Lane ahead of their move to a new ground next season.

Blake’s men spoiled their party in convincing fashion despite going one down on seven minutes when Nyren Clunis grabbed the opener.

Tommy-Lee Higgs brought the visitors level after quarter of an hour with a brilliant goal and the Rocks didn’t look back and showed no mercy in their trouncing of Wanderers.

Bognor keep out Cray Wanderers - and ended up 5-1 winners | Picture: Lyn Phillips

Jasper Mather helped himself to a double, Craig Robson cracked home another and Alfie Bridgman was also on the score sheet in this romp in the sunshine.

Mather made it 2-1 on 37 minutes with a well-taken goal and influential central defender Robson hit home a stunning volley on 57 minutes to make it 3-1.

Ex-Portsmouth youngster Bridgman extended the advantage on the 76th minute before Mather concluded proceedings to hand Blake’s outfit the most convincing of a way day triumphs.

Blake said he was delighted with his side’s biggest win of the season. He added: “We were outstanding – yes, we gave a silly goal away again which was disappointing but the lads responded really well and some of the football we played was exceptional and at times it's really good to watch and we now need to keep on this same path of what we are trying to achieve and what we want to do.

“We saw some great goals, some great play and it was a thoroughly enjoyable experience. When you've supposedly got nothing to play for and the lads have got to come here and go to Concord Rangers on Tuesday it can be hard.

"But you saw a hunger in our lads and I have been saying to the boys, ‘do not step off it because we have to finish as strong as we possibly can’ and I thought we did that, scored some really good goals and moved the ball really well and at times we looked unplayable."

Blake says he wants to add to the squad over the summer to help the youthful squad he has assembled become even stronger. He said: “It was an all-round terrific performance and we now need to finish as strong as we can. We have a youthful team and the longer they know this level and play at this level and the opposition, in terms of the physicality and of the game, coupled with the quality they have, it should stand us in good stead.

“We have to go down the youthful route but what we want to try to do is keep it sustained and that is why we have done some business early in retaining the players we have so far. We know we need players in to give the lads a little bit more help and I think that if we can do that we can be a strong outfit next season.”