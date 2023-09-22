Sam De St Croix has left Bognor Regis Town and is poised to sign for Southern League Premier outfit Hungerford Town.

Popular midfielder De St Croix resisted overtures from the Crusaders in the summer to pen a new deal at the MKM Arena.

Hungerford were in for the schemer but Bognor boss Robbie Blake convinced De St Croix to remain with the Rocks.

But the former Met Police man has now left the club and is said to be poised to pen a deal at Bulpit Lane.

Blake paid tribute to the hard-working De St Croix and wished him well for the future. He said: “Sam has been a pleasure to work with and we wish him all the very best in his career moving forward.”