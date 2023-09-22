Hungerford Town set to recruit Bognor Regis Town schemer
Popular midfielder De St Croix resisted overtures from the Crusaders in the summer to pen a new deal at the MKM Arena.
Hungerford were in for the schemer but Bognor boss Robbie Blake convinced De St Croix to remain with the Rocks.
But the former Met Police man has now left the club and is said to be poised to pen a deal at Bulpit Lane.
Blake paid tribute to the hard-working De St Croix and wished him well for the future. He said: “Sam has been a pleasure to work with and we wish him all the very best in his career moving forward.”
De St Croix took to social media to say farewell to the club and pay tribute to Rocks supporters. He posted on X, formerly Twitter: “Always hard saying goodbye and wasn’t an easy decision but new challenges await! Want to say thank you to everyone at the Rocks — especially those fans. Up the Rocks!”