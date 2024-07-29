Hurzeler headache! Ferdi Kadioglu or Alexander Bah?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It has been a known fact that Brighton & Hove Albion have been in the market for a full-back for a long time now.

Andrei Ratiu, Kyle Walker-Peters and Sam Parker all have been linked but haven’t made the cut as the Turkish and Danish EURO Full-backs Ferdi Kagioglu and Alexander Bah trump the rest.

Ferdi Kadioglu- Fenerbahce

The Fullback played an important part in Turkey’s EURO 2024 run where they finished second in Group F, and beat Group D toppers Austria before failing to beat the Netherlands. He averaged a good 7.51 rating on FotMob across all EURO games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Benfica Fullback Alexander Bah has been linked to Brighton,

Straying away from the EURO’s he played in 51 games across all competitions for Fenerbahce in the 23/24 season, scoring 3 and assisting 5. Not to mention his incredible passing statistics, being in the top 1% for passes attempted, progressive passes and progressive carries per 90. He is also in the top 2% for successful take-ons, top 3% for non-penalty goals and top 4% for tackles per 90. This is compared to Fullbacks in similar leagues.

Thus, we can infer he is a modern fullback as he likes to get forward, and he is progressive and forward thinking on the ball by using his great passing range and dribbling ability. Not to mention a respectable defensive contribution, however this side of his game could improve slightly with poor Clearance, interception, block and aerial numbers.

This would suit Hurzeler’s system perfectly, and if this isn’t enough proof already, Kadioglu has an average FotMob rating of 7.75 across 37 Super Lig matches (or 3327 minutes). He started every game. This is the versatility needed, but it comes with a price as a £27.8m bid has already been rejected.

Alexander Bah- Benfica

The Danish man also played an important part in his country’s EURO 2024 campaign, starting 3 of 4. However, some games were difficult such as their Round Of 16 matchup against the hosts, where they lost 2-0 and his FotMob rating was 6.1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the flip side, he impressed for Benfica across their Liga Portugal campaign as he earned an average rating of 7.61 over 19 matches and 18 starts. He also got 2 goals and 3 assists in this time, started 3 of 3 champions league games and 5 of 6 Europa League games, playing well in all games.

Bah’s defensive statistics are very impressive unlike Kadioglu’s as well, putting in more tackles than 95%, Interceptions than 96%, blocks than 80% and aerials won than 84% (all per 90 and compared to fullbacks in similar leagues). He also receives a high amount of progressive passes, plays a high amount of progressive passes, and attempts 66.86 passes per 90 too. Finally, his output is impressive like Kadioglu’s.

This would also suit Hurzeler’s system very well, but bah’s strength is in his defensive contribution unlike Kadioglu’s attacking and progressive astuteness. Another notable difference is the money, of which Benfica ask for £16.9m, at least £10m LESS than Fenerbahce.

Conclusion- Uncertain futures and who to choose.

To top this transfer talk off, it has been stated Tariq Lmaptey and Joel Veltamn face uncertain futures as a result of this.

Thus, the question remains, Kadioglu or Bah?