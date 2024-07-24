Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Crawley Town have announced the signing of Scottish midfielder Max Anderson from Dundee.

The 23-year-old has signed an initial two-year deal with the Red Devils.

After joining Dundee at the age of 11, Anderson signed his first professional contract with the club in April 2019 and made his professional debut in the same year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After impressing in his first year, Dundee offered the midfielder a new contract in 2020.

Crawley Town have announced the signing of Scottish midfielder Max Anderson from Dundee. Picture courtesy of Crawley Town

After making his league debut, Anderson cemented his place in the side.

At the end of the regular season, Anderson was awarded Dundee's Young Player of the Year award and helped his side win the Premiership play-offs to gain promotion to the Scottish Premiership.

Dundee were only able to last one season in the Premiership, but Anderson impressed once again, and for a second successive season, he picked up the club's Young Player of the Year award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anderson was soon on the rise again, as he once again gained promotion to the Scottish Premiership as Dundee won the league title. He was then awarded with another new contract.

The midfielder spent last season on loan at Inverness Caledonian Thistle. He has also represented Scotland at under-21 level.

Anderson said: "I am buzzing to get the move over the line. This seems like a really great club to be at, and one that develops players really well.

“I have spoken with the manager [Scott Lindsey] and the staff and everyone was very pleasant with me.