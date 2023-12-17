BREAKING

'I am disappointed I haven’t come away with five' - Worthing's Ollie Pearce after treble against Maidstone United

Hat-trick hero Ollie Pearce said he was disappointed not get five goals in the 5-1 mauling of Maidstone United on Saturday.
By Mark Dunford
Published 17th Dec 2023, 22:34 GMT
Ollie Pearce claims the match ball after his hat-trick against Maidstone United | Picture: Mike GunnOllie Pearce claims the match ball after his hat-trick against Maidstone United | Picture: Mike Gunn
Ollie Pearce claims the match ball after his hat-trick against Maidstone United | Picture: Mike Gunn

Pearce scored twice in the first half before sealing his treble for Adam Hinshelwood’s side in the 70th minute.

Danny Cashman and Jake Robinson pitched in with the other goals on a satisfactory afternoon for Worthing, which saw them jump to fifth in the National League South table.

Pearce, who is top scorer in the division with 15 goals, said: “Buzzing, it was a great result. I said last week we have to make this a hard place to come and I thought it was for them [Maidstone United] today.

“I missed the easiest chance in the first half from the cut back which I was gutted about, but three points and three goals. Happy days.

“I had another chance I thought I should have scored as well so I will have to look at that. I am disappointed I haven’t come away with five, but I’ll take three.”

And Pearce was delighted for one of his fellow goalscorers. “I thought Cash [Danny Cashman] was really good and deserved his goal and give him some confidence.

“It was nice not to concede four goals like we have done recently, I thought the four at the back were tremendous and it was down to us to take out chances.”

Worthing travel to Hemel Hempstead on Saturday. Pearce said: “ A hard place to go, a big side but we’ll have two training sessions. We will put in the work and be ready for next weekend.”

