That’s how it feels after Crawley got Scott Lindsey’s second spell as manager off to a winning start.

The 1-0 win over fellow strugglers Bristol Rovers gives Crawley some confidence and pride and some more belief that they might be able to pull off a miracle relegation escape.

Town travel to Rotherham this weekend, while Bristol Rovers face a relegation six-pointer at home to Mansfield Town. Northampton Town go to Cambridge while Wigan host Barnsley.

Here is where a supercomputer – produced by footballwebpages.co.uk – believes Crawley will finish the season.

1 . Birmingham City 105pts (+46) Photo: Getty Images

2 . Wycombe Wanderers 89pts (+33) Photo: Getty Images

3 . Wrexham 88pts (+28) Photo: Getty Images