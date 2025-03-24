Crawley Town are nine points adrift of safety with eight games to go.placeholder image
Crawley Town are nine points adrift of safety with eight games to go.

I asked AI to predict League One's final table - and here's where Crawley Town, Northampton Town, Bristol Rovers and Wigan Athletic finish

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 24th Mar 2025, 16:40 BST
Updated 25th Mar 2025, 07:32 BST
It’s like he’s never been away.

That’s how it feels after Crawley got Scott Lindsey’s second spell as manager off to a winning start.

The 1-0 win over fellow strugglers Bristol Rovers gives Crawley some confidence and pride and some more belief that they might be able to pull off a miracle relegation escape.

Town travel to Rotherham this weekend, while Bristol Rovers face a relegation six-pointer at home to Mansfield Town. Northampton Town go to Cambridge while Wigan host Barnsley.

Here is where a supercomputer – produced by footballwebpages.co.uk – believes Crawley will finish the season.

105pts (+46)

1. Birmingham City

105pts (+46) Photo: Getty Images

89pts (+33)

2. Wycombe Wanderers

89pts (+33) Photo: Getty Images

88pts (+28)

3. Wrexham

88pts (+28) Photo: Getty Images

80pts (+22)

4. Stockport County

80pts (+22) Photo: Getty Images

