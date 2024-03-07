Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It combines two brands of football which have grown quickly across the country in recent years – the women’s game and, for older people, the walking version of football.

Kerry Stanton from the club explained: “Before Christmas we started women's walking football on the Southwick Rec 3G pitch. It’s open to any ladies aged 18-plus for an hour every Friday – 7pm until 8pm – and it’s only £5 a session.

"It is proving very popular as we are the only over-18s session locally. It is run by our head coach, Malcolm Stringer, with the backing of the Sussex FA ‘Just Play’ initiative. We are welcoming any new members and are trying to get the word out there.”

The walking footballers are having a great time at Southwick FC | Contributed picture

Coach Stringer said: “Our women’s walking football was set up as a trial after a request from female members of the club, but from the start it has flourished – despite some awful weather some weeks.

"The small group have all enjoyed the social side too and have made new friends – while also improving their football skills. The main aim is to have fun and make football accessible and enjoyable for all.

"We cater for all abilities and the only thing we ask for is a smile and a willingness to try new things.”

Keen player Carly Hollis said: “My son plays for Southwick under-tens and when the opportunity came up to have a go myself in an over-18s ladies team, I jumped at the chance! Not only are we a great bunch, it's a fantastic workout. I had no idea how much hard work and effort it takes not to run for the ball!

"We're all completely new to this so it's a right laugh to be honest! It's also great to see our progress each week too. So I've now got a new set of friends, much-needed exercise schedule out in the fresh air and I can also practice my ‘tekkers’ with my boy in the garden!”

To find out more about the sessions, email [email protected]