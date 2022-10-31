The 37-year-old played a crucial role in the Reds’ 1-1 draw at Bradford City on Saturday. The Bantams had 23 attempts at goal but the Crawley defence, marshalled by Craig, remained resolute.

Crawley have now gone five games unbeaten in all competitions since Young and Craig took temporary charge over three weeks ago.

Speaking after the Bradford draw, Young said: “I can’t speak highly enough of him. He’s been fantastic and there’s no one else I’d choose to stand next to me.

Crawley Town interim boss Lewis Young (left) admitted he ‘can’t speak highly enough’ of player-assistant manager Tony Craig (right). Picture by Cory Pickford

“You don’t spend as long as he has as a captain in the Championship and not earn the respect he does in our dressing room.”

Craig made 324 appearances for Millwall across two spells and was their captain in the League One play-off final win over Bradford in 2017.

The evergreen centre half, who also starred for Brentford and Bristol Rovers, is now closing in on his second decade in the professional game.

Crawley skipper George Francomb added: “Craig is an inspirational with the way he rubs off on the rest of the team.

“He’s at the back end of his career now but he shows week-in week-out that he’s still more that capable of playing as one of our standout players.