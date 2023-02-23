Teddy Jenks has been ruled out for the rest of the season through injury.

Crawley Town’s Brighton loanee went off injured during the Reds’ 2-1 defeat to Stockport on Valentine’s Day before half-time. When asked for an update on Jenks’ injury status, Crawley manager Scott Lindsey said: “Teddy Jenks is going to be a no for the season now, which is obviously disappointing because he’s done really well.”

Jenks, 20, joined the Reds on a season-long loan from Brighton in the summer last year and went on to making 17 League Two appearances, scoring one goal.

“He’s a player who’s really important to us with the way we play,” said Lindsey on Jenks’ injury. “He gets on the ball in those deep areas, he plays really well as that single pivot and he’s going to be a very good player moving forward.

“So yeah, very disappointed. I didn’t want that news, but we wish him well in his recovery.”

Lindsey also revealed that Nick Tsaroulla will ‘probably’ return to the squad this soon whilst captain Ben Gladwin is a doubt for this weekend.

Crawley will welcome Carlisle United on Saturday with a chance to climb out of the relegation zone.