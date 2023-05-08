Crawley Town skipper Ben Gladwin doesn’t believe next season will be anything like the one they have just had.

Reds finished their season with a 2-1 defeat in a dead rubber at Swindon Town. Scott Lindsey’s men had secured Football League status with the goalless draw against Walsall last week and Saturday’s result mean they finished 22nd – one place and three points above the drop zone.

It’s been a a well-publicised tumultuous season for Crawley Town and it’s clear releif is the overwhelming feeling around the club.

And as they all look forward to a break, Gladwin believes there is excitement in the camp to get going for next season. "It’s been a long old season, lots of ups and down. We are delighted to get the job done in terms of staying the league, that was the priority. In terms of coming back here [Swindon] today, we didn’t get the result, I thought we were good in spells. But it’s been a long one and we are ready for a rest really."

Ben Gladwin. Pic S Robards SR2304152

And Gladwin believes they have what it takes to do much better next season.

"We have definitely given ourselves a platform to build on for next season. The manager and the playing staff are very excited to get going again so rest up, recover and go again. I don’t think next season is going to look anything like this season.”

Gladwin also said he has noticed a huge difference within the squad since he joined in January and is proud of what they have done.

"I don’t want this to come across the wrong way but we did wonder. It looked like we got ourselves out of trouble then things turned again and thought ‘we might be in a bit of trouble again’. But when it really mattered the characters came to the fore and as a group we really came together. When I first turned up we were a little disconnected but honestly we are really together now and connected as a group. I am really proud of every player, all the staff and everyone who has helped at the club.

“The fans have been incredible for us. I have loved every minute of it.”