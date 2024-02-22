Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Reds and Stanley are currently two of four teams on 46 points – two points off the play-offs - and only eight points separate 17th from seventh. Lindsey’s men have got back in the mix for a play-off place thanks to wins over Forest Green Rovers and AFC Wimbledon and now they are focussed on continuing that momentum in Lancashire.

But Lindsey again knows it is going to be a tough trip. “Another tough game on the road, a long journey but we are really focussed now, we know what we have got left and we know what we have to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We are in a brilliant position. But we know it’s going to be a tough game because so are they.

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey. Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

“They are one of many [in the same position], I don’t think I have seen a league table quite like it at this time of the year that can get into the play-offs.

“You have seen recently that teams who have been brilliant all season are starting to flounder a little bit with results but it’s about who holds their nerve the best and we just have to keep chipping away.

“We know this will be a hard game but we are really focussed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And it’s down to one thing that makes Accrington such a touch place to go. “Their manager makes them a tough side. John [Coleman] has been in the game a long time. He’s got good staff around him including assistant Jimmy Bell and they have good players.

“I know we came out on top here but it was a tough game and no matter what you say about an opposition now in terms of tactics, because of the time of year we are in and what games are left, every single game is going to be difficult. There hasn’t been any easy games all season so it doesn’t really matter what I think of them, we know it’s going to be a hard game.”

Lindsey doesn’t believe his side have any pressure on them given the pre-season predictions for his side, but he knows they are in a great position.

"Bearing in mind we were spoken about at the start of the season as relegation fodder, there’s no pressure on us. So we are just going to keep chipping away and keep on playing as well as we can and picking up as many points as we can between now and the end of the season and see where it takes us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think there are bigger teams dropping points, look at Stockport. They have had an unbelievable season but whatever reason they have dropped some points. There are other teams who have been in that top six or seven all season but they are doing the same.

"You will always find a team who comes from a mid-table position and ends up in the play-offs, it seems to happen every year. Why can’t that be us?

"We haven't been a predominantly mid-table team, we have been around the top ten, although we have dropped off recently. You could call us a mid-table team but I see us better than that. We are two points of the play-offs and we have a game in hand over two or three of these teams. We are in a great position.

“We are ‘little old Crawley’ but we will keep playing how we are playing and attack every game aggressively and see where it takes us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reds have already equalled last season’s tally for points and goals scored. Lindsey said: “Somebody said to me we have scored the same amount of goals as we had done last year. It’s pleasing to know but there’s still 14 games to go, we are by no means done yet and I am not focussing on what we did last year, my focus is what we want to achieve this year.