'I hope we got a good fee for him' - Crawley Town star joins Wycombe Wanderers for undisclosed fee
Over the course of last season, Armando made 38 appearances for the club, often impressing with his quick feet and skilful tricks.
The 25-year-old scored on his Crawley debut with the second goal on opening day against Blackpool, and went on to score another seven goals for the Red Devils during his time in RH11.
The club said in a statement: “The club would like to thank Armando for his efforts during his time with the club and wish him all the best for the future.”
Reacting to the news, fan Stephen Dimmock said: “Started off very well but wasn't the same really after the injury and then the Argentina saga. I hope we've managed to get a good fee for him.”