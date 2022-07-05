'I really liked the project going on here' - Liverpool loanee on joining Crawley Town

The 18-year-old said: "Initially my relationship with the coach Kevin was the first thing that brought me here because we have a good relationship. He got in my ear and influenced my decision."

The attacking midfielder was also impressed with the plans and vision Crawley Town has as a football club.

Balagizi said: "I did a lot of research into the club and I really liked the project going on here, it was a really good move for me in general."

Betsy managed Balagizi at England and the 18-year-old said how Betsy always managed to get the best out of him. "I worked with him from u15s through to u17s,” he said.

"We had a great little bond and he was always able to get the best out of me. Hopefully, he can translate that here and I can do well on the pitch here for everyone at Crawley."Balagizi said he is delighted to have joined right at the start of pre-season.

He said: “I feel like coming here in pre-season has given me the opportunity to really get to know my new teammates and staff. Its a great time to come and I have the chance to prove myself and get in everyone's good books for the start of the season.

"I am excited to get to know everyone and meet some new characters."Balagizi expressed his excitement to get going for the Red Devils. "I literally can't wait to get out on the pitch and just trying to impress people,” he said.

"hat's what I came here to do and hopefully I will get to that very soon". He added: "I’ve had a few experiences playing in front of a crowed, but nothing like a senior game. Going out their and playing in front of the Crawley fans is going to be so exciting - I'm ready for the challenge"Balagizi gave a little insight into what the Crawley Town fans can expect from him. "I feel like I am an exciting, creative and hard working player and I like to impress people when I play. I'm excited to be here."