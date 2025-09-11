'I think a win does wonders for everybody' - Crawley Town confidence boosted after Harrogate Town win says Lindsey

Last weekend’s 1-0 win at Harrogate has given Crawley Town a boost in confidence going into this weekend’s game against Cheltenham Town.

Crawley are currently unbeaten in two games with the 2-2 draw at Chesterfield, despite having a two-goal lead, as well as last week’s result.

Manager Scott Lindsey has said before how great the mood in the camp was despite the results, but that first win would have boosted it more.

Speaking prior to the game, Lindsey said “I think it’s amazing what a win does. Even though the performances have been OK in general, I think that actual getting the points on the board is the most important thing for probably a lot of people.

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

“Fans, owners, staff, players, I think it’s important that we tick them off. So, getting a win gives a lot of confidence, and the training ground has a real kind of good feel about it. The training today was outrageous, in a good way. I think a win does wonders for everybody.”

When asked how important getting that first win under their belts, and whether it can kick-start the season, Lindsey said “Yeah, I think so. I think we always talk about performances, or I do, and result is usually the by-product of how you perform. I’ve said that a million times, and I still kind of stand by that. I’ve been actually quite happy with the way we’ve performed and probably deserved a lot more than we’ve got.

“But we haven’t, and we have to continue to try and play the way we want to look. We coach the team in detail about how we want to approach each game, which we’ve done this week, and I just want to see the team look like a Crawley team.

“I think we’ve got a clear identity. I think most managers we come up against, when they do their press (conferences), they usually comment on us being very possession-dominant, and very dangerous in certain moments of the game and that’s what we want to be. I think you could say we’ve been unlucky, but maybe not, because I think we should have put the ball in the net better than we have done. And I think we’ve missed some gilt-edged chances, so, potentially we should have scored, and probably, if we had, we would have come away with more points than what we’ve got at the moment.”