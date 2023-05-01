Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Eurovision acts land in Liverpool ahead of Song Contest
1 hour ago Ryanair cancels 220 flights over May 1 bank holiday due to strikes
18 hours ago Hardcore coronation fans already camped outside Buckingham Palace
19 hours ago One dead and seven injured in Cornwall nightclub knife attack
22 hours ago Ferry runs aground with baby on board after smoke in engine room
22 hours ago Coronation Street actress Barbara Young dies aged 92

'I think we have set ourselves up for a good season next season' - Crawley Town players on securing Football League survival

Crawley Town players spoke of their relief of staying in League Two after the vital 0-0 draw with Walsall on Saturday.

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 1st May 2023, 07:59 BST

In front of a brilliant crowd of 4,189, the Reds did the job they needed to do to stay up and see Hartlepool United relegated.

The Reds now have one more game left at Swindon Town on Bank Holiday Monday (May 9, 12.30pm kick off). And after the game Reds players spoke to Tom Cameron as they celebrated with the fans.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Club captain Ben Gladwin, who joined the club in January said: "I am buzzing. It’s been a lot work since I’ve come in. I think the character the lads have shown has been brilliant, I think we have set ourselves up for a good season next season.

Most Popular

"The fans have been with us all the way even when we were not winning. The manager has done great to connect with the fans, the playing squad are connected with the fans.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"As soon as we have had everyone fit we have been great, really confident for next season.”

Central defender Dion Conroy said: “Glad it’s all done. It’s a big thing for the club staying up.

"It’s not what I wanted to do coming here but it’s a big project, a lot of things have changed there is a lot of things they need to fix and I think they have done. Hopefully next season we can kick on and really do something special next year.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Ben Gladwin and Dion Conroy after the gameBen Gladwin and Dion Conroy after the game
Ben Gladwin and Dion Conroy after the game

Remi Oteh, who has been arguably Crawley’s best player since Lindsey took over but missed this game through injury, said: “Credit goes to the gaffer [Scott Lindsey] and Jay [Jamie Day] and Bys [Darren Byfield], especially the gaffer and Jay, they came in and gave us the belief individually and collectively and we have been able to repay them.”

Travis Johnson said: "Hard to put it into words. It’s been such a tough season. We got the job done today but it wasn’t the job we set out to do at the beginning of the season. But it’s a relief because it’s such a big thing for the club. It’s massive for the boys.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And Young Player of the Season Harry Ransom said: “I’m just buzzing to get over the line. The boys were unbelievable, we knew a clean sheet would do it.”

See all player awards in Reds pullout inside

Related topics:Football LeagueLeague Two