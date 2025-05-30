New Lewes FC manager Bradley Pritchard has said he aims to “go for the play-offs” in his first season as a manager.

Speaking exclusively to SussexWorld, Pritchard discussed his ambition, the background to his move and his initial plans in his first interview outside of the club.

“It's been fun and eventful,” said Pritchard on his first three weeks back at the club he represented as a player from 2021 to 2024. “There’s been a lot to get to grips with, but ultimately, it's been good to get going with talking to players and sorting out the logistics of pre-season.”

Much like his two predecessors at the Dripping Pan, Craig Nelson and Tony Russell, Pritchard is South London-based, with his appointment demonstrating Lewes’ belief in the area’s talent pool.

Pritchard, 39, described his vision as being similar to both Nelson and Russell, and promised a similar style on the pitch too.

“It won't deviate from what Pitts [Nelson] and Tony did,” Pritchard said about his approach. I think the fans have been used to watching a certain brand. It's going to be a continuation of that, albeit with my own spin.”

After Lewes chair Trevor Wells recently described last season as one of “consolidation”, the club is understood to be more ambitious in 2025-26. Their optimism is shared by former Charlton player Pritchard, who, when asked about his aims, said: “I want to go for the play-offs.”

“If it's top 10, that's fine. But I look at people staying, people coming in, and I don't see why not. I am quietly confident in our ability to coach players, to work with players and get the best out of them.

“I will always try and aim as high as possible, and then work towards that.”

Lewes have been busy announcing several appointments in Pritchard’s backroom team over the past fortnight, with Steve Harman the latest figure to join as goalkeeper coach.

He joins Ben Austin and Nathan White, who were named as Pritchard’s assistant managers last week.

Meanwhile, a full pre-season schedule is expected to follow shortly. This will include a home fixture on 26th July against Worthing, previously confirmed by the Rebels.

“8th June is when we intend to start pre-season,” said Pritchard.

“We'll get everyone at the ground, and then we'll start. We'll have our first game on 12th July.”

Elsewhere at the club, a public statement this week asked for donations, sponsorships and ownership upgrades to help Lewes survive the financially awkward summer months.

Asked for his thoughts on the club’s finances, Pritchard said: “I feel quite calm with how things are. That's ultimately because they've spoken to me and given me the heads up of ‘We're going to put this out there, but it's nothing to worry about.’

“It's just for the off-season. Once the season starts, we will be fine, but either way, they've got backstops in place. If someone tells you something, I've got to go with that, and I can't worry about too much else. I've got to focus on just getting us right behind the scenes and then also on the pitch.”