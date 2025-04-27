'I wanted to be contributing' - Experienced Crawley Town midfielder says this season has been his 'most frustrating' yet

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One of the stars of Crawley Town’s wins against Exeter City and Northampton Town has been Gavan Holohan.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Grimsby Town and Hartlepool United midfielder has found opportunities hard to come by since joining the Reds last summer. Before Easter Monday, his only start came in the 0-0 draw at Burton in November.

Other than that it has been the rare substitute appearance.

But since Scott Lindsey’s return, the 33-year-old has become more prominent and he made his mark with a goal against Rotherham in the 4-0 win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gavan Holohan climbs highest for Crawley Town against Northampton Town | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

And his performances against the Grecians and the Cobblers have been widely praised by Lindsey and teammates – and his all action displays and experience could be vital going into next season, wherever they are.

But Holohan is just happy to be contributing after the season he has had. "I won't deny it’s been probably the most frustrating season I've had in my career,” he said.

"It was difficult throughout the season, and seeing the boys struggle as such and knowing that I could help, and I wanted to be out there contributing and helping them.

“That was the frustrating bit for me, just sitting and being a kind of passenger on the side, so it was difficult. But I'm glad the Gaffer's given me an opportunity since he's come back in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I had to be patient first when he came back in, but he's given me an opportunity the last couple of games and I'm really grateful for that, and I’m just enjoying it.

“I’m just pleased that I can try and contribute as much as I can between now and the end of the season.”

For any footballer it’s tough not being able to contribute but Holohan revealed who has helped him through what he had to keep telling himself. "My teammates have been brilliant as well. The missus, obviously, she's been getting an ear full all season, unfortunately, so I have to shout out her. She's been brilliant,” he said.

“And just myself, just knowing myself what I can do and not doubt myself and just hoping that opportunities will come. I had to keep reminding myself what I’m good at. Everyone had their opinion but I had my own purpose and I must not forget that what I'm good at and what I've done in my career and what's got me to this point in my career. I just had to keep backing myself when I got opportunities that I could do well and contribute and I'm happy to be able to do that the last couple of games.”

Reds travel to Shrewsbury for the last game of the season on Saturday.