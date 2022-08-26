Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sports manager was fuming with what he saw from his team as they slipped to a 2-0 defeat – their third league loss in eight days – at Bulpit Lane last Saturday.

He is demanding a big improvement at home to Dulwich Hamlet tomorrow and at newly promoted (and so far unbeaten) Worthing on Monday.

Bloor said after the Hungerford defeat: “Credit to Hungerford, who executed their game plan very well, but that was nowhere near good enough.

Eastbourne Borough in action at Hungerford | Picture: Lydia Redman

"We’ve played very well in our other games this season but quite frankly that was abysmal.

"Give Hungerford credit – they had their game plan and they executed that very well. But what we saw from the Eastbourne Borough players quite simply was not good enough.

"Hungerford had a young goalie in goal and I don’t know if he had a shot to save.

"I’m not going to mince any words – that was simply not good enough. I won’t take it and I don’t expect anyone else or the fans to take it.

"Some people could be in for a rude awakening. I don’t care who they are. Reputations count for nothing for me.

"You have to take defeat and you have to behave in the right manner but that was bitterly disappointing.

Bloor promised that the squad would have been training very hard ahead of tomorrow’s next league outing.

"You can dress things up,” he added. “You can blame the manager, my name’s on the top, you can blame my assistant, you can blame the coaching team.

"You can blame lots of things but sometimes players need to look at themselves and they need to take responsibility.

"I went in the changing room, I didn’t go mad, I just told all of them to look at themselves in the mirror.

"If any player thought they were good enough they certainly weren’t, in my opinion.”