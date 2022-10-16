If Crawley Town get another win, is there any rush to appoint a new manager? - opinion

David Artell, Carl Robinson, Darren Ferguson, AndyWoodman are all in the bookies lists, as is Lewis Young, but not all of them are in the thinking of Preston Johnson and WAGMI United.

At the moment Lewis is in charge, and judging by Saturday, if nothing else, he deserves the full support of everyone involved with CTFC whilst he is charge.

Whether it be for the short term or the longer haul.

Lewis Young after the Newport County win. Picture by Cory Pickford

The players certainly showed their support for him, not only in the way they played, with a new found enthusiasm and desire, but also in the way they celebrated the first goal with him at the dugout.

Newport had their chances to prolong our agony, but didn’t take them, and we took two of ours exquisitely to put a smile back on the 2600 home supporters in attendance, in a crowd of just over 2800.

Newport probably scored the goal of the game, but one of the highlights for me was seeing Ashley Nadesan, after being substituted, vigorously applauding an agricultural clearance from one of our defenders in the last six minutes of 97 played.

Now, that’s what you call playing it out from the back, League 2 style.

Whether Kevin and Dan would have won that game is irrelevant.

However, I would like to say that I feel it a real shame that they weren’t successful but also that we had reached the time for something to change.

Next up, although it’s before this will be published, is our home game with Aston Villa U 21 side in the Papa John’s trophy. I will be there, even though I don’t believe that they should be playing in the competition, because I will be supporting my team.

Just in case you aren’t aware, if we win outright on Tuesday, without the need for penalties we will finish the group stage on five points, with Wimbledon and Portsmouth, to play each other on November 1st on 6 and 4 points respectively, after their first two games.

This means that we will all need to be Plastics on their match day. An outright win for AFC will send us through, although I’m not sure what will happen if Pompey are defeated on penalties. Anyway, first things first, a win against Villa is an absolute necessity.

Next Saturday, we entertain the Stags of Mansfield Town in the League, followed by Colchester United and Bradford City away.

As Phil Townsend reminded me on Saturday, we always play better against teams above us in the league, so will this urban myth be proved right over the next two weeks, and if so, is there any rush to appoint a new manager?

Coming back down to earth, I would be pleased with five points from those three games and absolutely ecstatic with a maximum nine.

