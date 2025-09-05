If former Hibs forward is scoring goals and Chelsea are winning, he's happy, according to Crawley Town boss
The former Swindon Town and Hibs forward has had a mixed start to his Reds career. When he first arrived, Lindsey said ‘Opposition fans will hate him, our fans will love him, I’ll sometimes hate him but he’s a character’.
But it was Crawley fans who got on McKirdy’s back after the first few games with Lindsey having to defend the 28-year-old and the boss asked supporters to not boo him.
And on Saturday McKirdy, playing as a striker rather than out on the right, scored two goals at Chesterfield. Lindsey could not have been more pleased. “It was important because it was after the Swansea game I had a bit of a moan about that [the booing].
"And I don't want to sit here and say I told you so, but I did tell you so. He's a good player and he's exciting. He works extremely hard. He's a character. He's like the pantomime villain at times. And yeah, he's a great character, but real kind of personality on the pitch, which we need. I think each week we've seen an improvement in him.
"Of course, to start with, we were playing him out of position, but we had no choice because we had a lot of injuries to the wide players."
Lindsey also you can tell off the pitch when McKirdy is scoring goals on the pitch. He said: “I think Harry's one of them if he's scoring, his whole life is happy. You know what I mean? His whole kind of like life at home will be better. I think that football's a big thing for him, if he's scoring goals and Chelsea are winning, then he's happy.
“He's in a good place at the moment.”