'If it was in March' - Crawley Town boss says Shrewsbury Town game is 'not a six-pointer'
Reds and the Shrews are neck-and-neck in the League Two table in 21st and 22nd respectively with Lindsey’s men scoring – and conceding – one more than Michael Appleton’s side.
But for the Reds boss, it’s just the next game and that’s the most important one. “It's just the next game in front of you and the one that you want to win,” he said.
"It's the most important, simply because it's the next one. It makes no odds to me where they are in the table and where we are in the table.
“We try and win every game. It doesn't matter whether we're home or away, we always attack the games to win. And there's no more pressure on us or on me than there is every week.
“We want to win. We put pressure on ourselves to win. We're professionals and this is our job.
“We want to win every time we go on the pitch. Some might look at it as a six-pointer, I'm not sure it's a six-pointer at this time of the season.
“Maybe if it was March, April time, maybe it is, but I don't know. I think maybe it might be too early to call it a six-pointer. I kind of get why people do say that, but we're just trying to prepare the team to win a game of football.”
Bot sides could potentially jump up to 19th with a win.