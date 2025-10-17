'If it was in March' - Crawley Town boss says Shrewsbury Town game is 'not a six-pointer'

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

Scott Lindsey says his Crawley Town’s side match with Shrewsbury Town this weekend is ‘not a six-pointer’.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reds and the Shrews are neck-and-neck in the League Two table in 21st and 22nd respectively with Lindsey’s men scoring – and conceding – one more than Michael Appleton’s side.

But for the Reds boss, it’s just the next game and that’s the most important one. “It's just the next game in front of you and the one that you want to win,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's the most important, simply because it's the next one. It makes no odds to me where they are in the table and where we are in the table.

“We try and win every game. It doesn't matter whether we're home or away, we always attack the games to win. And there's no more pressure on us or on me than there is every week.

“We want to win. We put pressure on ourselves to win. We're professionals and this is our job.

“We want to win every time we go on the pitch. Some might look at it as a six-pointer, I'm not sure it's a six-pointer at this time of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Maybe if it was March, April time, maybe it is, but I don't know. I think maybe it might be too early to call it a six-pointer. I kind of get why people do say that, but we're just trying to prepare the team to win a game of football.”

Bot sides could potentially jump up to 19th with a win.