After Tom Nichols interception in the opposition’s box, a one touch passes across to Telford gave the former Stoke City man the perfect opportunity. “It was good to get off the mark in the league,” said Telford, prior to Crawley’s trip to Doncaster this weekend. “I’ve been brought in to score goals so it’s always good when you’re doing your job. But it’s all about consistency so hopefully I can keep ticking them off and end with a good number come the end of the season.”

Last season, Telford ended his 2020/21 campaign with Newport County as a member of League Two’s team of the year. After 37 games, the 25-year-old scored 25 goals to earn his first ever golden boot award. With Crawley desperate to start their new era with a prolific goal scorer, Telford was the perfect summer signing. “I’ll always back myself in front of goal,” said Telford, eager to replicate last season’s success. “I’ll do that whether things are going well for me or not.

“Some weeks you get the deflections and other weeks you’ve got to work twice as hard to even get a chance. But as long as I keep picking up the right positions, they’ll start flying in. I’ll always be positive and optimistic.”

Dom Telford

Telford’s individual brilliance at Newport last season was crucial in many of his sides results. On how he was able to perform so well in 2021/22, Telford said, “There were a few factors for last season’s success. I’d had a few years previous to that where it was frustrating for me but eventually when combining getting enough opportunities and being consistently fit, it just clicked.”

Last season, Telford lived with Newport County’s Kevin Ellison who’s enjoyed a senior career for the last 26 years. On the impact being round Ellison had on himself, Telford said, “Kevin (Ellison) was a great inspiration. Seeing him at 43, still playing in the league, the way he handled himself off the pitch, looking after himself helped me a lot to get be available every Saturday. Indirectly, I learnt how you can look after your body, so he was a massive help.”

Crawley Town’s new owners have invested a lot into the club in their first full season, with the ambition of making themselves, the “Internets team”. As a former Bury player however, the club which went into administration in November 2020, Telford won’t take advantage of a club no matter their financial position. “Bury was a brilliant club,” said Telford. “It was such a shame because it meant so much to the generations of supporters. You’d see Grandads taking their Grandsons to the game. The effect it had on the people was the saddest part.

“When you aren’t getting paid at Bury for three or four months with lads struggling, it’s tough. So, when you go from that to nice training facilities and even just a kit, things a lot of the lads take for granted, you have to appreciate it.”

Aside from an injury, Telford has appeared nearly every Crawley game this season. With a committed fan base such as Crawley’s, the striker always has someone to look out for amongst the crowd. “My mum and dad come to every game,” said Telford. “Every single one and make a weekend of it which means a lot. To see them and then other people spending their hard-earned money to watch you, you want to send them home with a smile on their face because there’s no better feeling than that.”