'I’ll be alright, I love you all' - Crawley Town co-owner Preston Johnson to return to the US due to health scare

American NFT investment group WAGMI United, led by Johnson and Eben Smith, took over the Reds in April and have been ambitious and revolutionary in what they have done in that time.

Under WAGMI United’s ownership, the club have a seen a third kit launched as an NFT, supporters have been given a say on signings, and the Reds have got German kit manufacturer adidas on board as their kit manufacturer – the only current League Two club to do so.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Johnson said: “Today (October 23) is my last full day in Crawley for the foreseeable future and I’m feeling pretty down.

“Late in the summer I learned that I have early-stage melanoma so I’ve genuinely been trying to give Crawley my all these last few trips out here and it’s one of the reasons I have been so beat up inside about letting you guys down and the lack of early-season results on the pitch.

“Thankfully we’re moving in a positive direction now after these last three games.

“And for right now, I need to shift my focus to treatment, recovery and my family and friends in the US for the next few months.

“I have full confidence in everybody at CTFC and on the WAGMI United side in pushing the trajectory of the club to new heights.

“I’ll be alright, I love you all.”

Replying to Johnson’s message, Crawley Town’s official Twitter account said: “We’re all with you, Preston.

“We look forward to seeing you back at the Broadfield Stadium soon. “#TownTeamTogether”

Reds ownership group WAGMI United said: “The WAGMI family is here for you.”

Fellow Crawley Town co-owner Hunter Orrell added: “Here for you brother.”