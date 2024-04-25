I’ll never meet someone as funny or committed: Tributes to Graeme Gee just keep on coming

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ramsgate may have continued their title bid by inflicting Chichester City’s first defeat since the end of January, but for City, last Saturday was all about remembering Graeme Gee.

It’s been a highly emotional time for everyone at the club, in mourning following the assistant manager’s passing a fortnight ago.

On Saturday they did Graeme proud.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chichester City players pay tribute to Graeme Gee before the match with Ramsgate | Picture: Neil Holmes

With his family present, the club staged a series of tributes to him. The players wore pre-match T-shirts beating the motto ‘CCFC – PFG’ (PFG standing for Playing For Gee) and featuring one of their favourite pictures of him.

Before kick-off Ramsgate’s captain presented a wreath, and players, staff and fans staged a minute’s applause to celebrate his life and his huge contribution to Chichester City and to football.

As for the game, two goals by Josh Clack – one from the spot – could not prevent a 4-2 win for Ramsgate.

City’s last league game is at Herne Bay on Saturday and they will finish fourth or fifth and have an away play-off semi-final on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

City players pay tribute to Graeme Gee before the match with Ramsgate | Picture: Neil Holmes

City boss Miles Rutherford said: “It was an emotional day – a lovely day in many ways – and I hope we did him proud. Whether it affected the players in terms of their performance I don’t know but we we were up against a very good side who we may well meet again in the play-offs.

"We’ll go all out to win on Saturday and try to finish fourth then see who we have to play. It’s been such an achievement to finish in the top five.”

City coach Danny Potter – who has been on the backroom team at Oaklands Park since Miles Rutherford and Graeme Gee took over in 2015 – has also paid his own tribute.

He told us: “Having been with Graeme at Chichester City for over eight years, I can honestly say that I’ll never meet someone as funny, as psychologically cunning and as committed to football as him.