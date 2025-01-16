'I'll take it' - Crawley Town midfielder ready for any opportunity after loan recall

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Recently-recalled Antony Papadopoulos and is hoping to take his opportunities whenever he gets them at Crawley Town following his successful loan spell at Maidstone.

During his time at The Stones, Papadopoulos scored five goals in 15 games and was in line to start for Crawley against Charlton before its eventual postponement 20 minutes before kick- off.

However, the versatile attacker did manage to make his League One debut when he came on as a sub in Reds 3-0 defeat to Barnsley.

Ahead of Crawley’s game with Burton, Papadopoulos spoke about his return to the club. “I remember saying in my interview with you when I first signed, that over the last few years it was always my goal to to get back into league football so I'm taking every day as it comes,” he said. “I don't take this opportunity lightly and I'm really happy to be here and I'll keep working hard in the gym or on the pitch. Whenever I get my opportunity, I'm sure I'm sure I'll take it.”

Crawley Town midfielder Antony Papadopoulos | Picture: CTFC

He continued: “ Obviously it was under the previous Gaffer [Scott Lindsey] but he showed a lot of faith for me going out on loan and it was just to get minutes and help Maidstone. They had really good coaching there and pushed me on ; it was a really good loan spell.

“I couldn't ask for a better club to go to, to be honest. I really enjoyed it. I played well and it was actually really enjoyable. I have just got to keep working hard and hopefully the opportunity will come.

“It was a really big moment for me making my League One debut so I was really grateful to the Gaffer [Rob Elliot] for the opportunity and letting me come back, but I have to keep working hard and hopefully I get another opportunity.”

Papadopoulos was signed under previous manager Lindsey who departed the club back in September and now the winger has returned with new manager Rob Elliot in charge.

Both managers play a similar style of football and the 22-year-old was asked if there are any differences between the two.

He said: “To be fair, not much. They've obviously got their their different ways of of playing, but it's quite similar. They have both shown shown good faith in me as well, which is good.

“They're both really positive and they want to push the club up the table and I've really enjoyed working under under both of them.”