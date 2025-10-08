I'm an absolute raving lunatic when we lose, nobody wants to win more than me, says Crawley Town boss

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey has said nobody likes losing more than him - and said he is a ‘raving lunatic’ when they do lose.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reds have had a poor start to the season, losing nine games in all competitions this season, including the last four games, and sees them in 21st place in the League Two table.

After Saturday’s 3-1 defeat to Cambride, Lindsey looked perplexed and frustrated at his side’s performance and result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But on Tuesday night - even though they lost 2-1 to Leyton Orient in the Vertu Trophy - he was buoyed by a much-improved display.

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey | Picture: Kyle Hemsley

“We know we're not where we want to be,” he said. “We feel flat at times from the 10 league games that we've played and we know that it's been a slow start.

“But what we are is we're a small club that have got a togetherness that we've got to all stick together.

“We're not going to be anything if we're not.”

And Lindsey said defeats hurt him just as much, if more, than anyone else. He said: “No one wants to win more than me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Trust me, nobody. If you saw me in my house, what I'm like when I've lost, you'd know that no one wants to win more than I do. I'm like an absolute raving lunatic when we lose.

“And I'm like a raving lunatic when we win, in a better way, do you get what I mean? And I'm so desperate for this football club to win and do well. It affects your life. It does. And we're doing everything possible. And sometimes you come across teams who are simply better than you. That's the reality.”

Crawley dominated the stats against Cambridge in terms of possession, shots on goals, pass completion etc but it just did not click.

“We have to compete better than we have done,” said Lindsey. “When we're playing well, we've got to win. So for me, Saturday, when you watch that game back, we completely dominate the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We completely dominated the chances, yet we lose 3-1 because we're weak in moments. And we've got to be better at that. We've got to be better at that because we should never lose that game on Saturday, 3-1. We should never lose that game. When you're that present in the game and you're that dominant, you should then go tread all over them and win the game and put the ball in the net and see it off. But at the moment, we're just not quite there. And hopefully, Saturday, we will be.”