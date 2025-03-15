'I'm angry' - Crawley Town boss criticises players after horror show at Huddersfield Town

Crawley Town boss Rob Elliot criticised his players and apologised to the fans after a horror show at Huddersfield Town saw them lose 5-1.

A shocking first 28 minutes saw Crawley 4-0 down before Huddersfield took their foot off the gas. They scored a fifth in the second half before Ade Adeyemo scored a brilliant consolation.

But is was arguably Reds’ worst performance of the season and Elliot said he was ‘disappointed’ and ‘angry’ with the players.

"To be honest with you, I've took a lot of stick from it, but I always try and protect the players, even though it's not always my complete thoughts,” said Elliot. “But it just wasn't good enough and it hasn't been at times.

“It's taught me why we are where we are and from myself as well. I've got to take a huge amount of the blame for it as well.

“But, yes, we just have to be able to deal with the situation, deal with moments better and we haven't done that all season. And it's been a consistency of no matter who's played, we still end up in the same scenario.

“So it's a tough, tough ask for us to be in this league and to be able to compete. But if we don't even give ourselves the opportunity to compete, then what's the point?

