'I'm home, simple as that' - Former Swindon Town, Chesterfield and Stevenage midfielder returns to home town club as captain

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford

Senior editor

Published 22nd Jun 2025, 20:43 BST
Updated 22nd Jun 2025, 20:43 BST
Brad Barry has returned to Hastings United as captain | Picture: Hastings United
Brad Barry has returned to Hastings United as captain | Picture: Hastings United
Hastings United have signed experienced midfielder Brad Barry.

The former Swindon Town, Chesterfield, Barrow, and Stevenage player joins from Eastbourne Borough, where he served as club captain for the past two years.

A tenacious and commanding presence on the pitch, Barry brings proven leadership and determination to the team. The Hastings-born midfielder now returns to his hometown club, where he will also take on the role of club captain.

Barry said: “I’m home, simple as that. For me this wasn’t a hard decision to be playing for my hometown club. I cannot wait to get Hastings United back where we belong.”

Manager Lee Carey said: “For me to bring Brad to his hometown club and to name him as club captain is a privilege. We had to fight off multiple clubs to secure “Brad’s signature but after having multiple meetings he feels this is the perfect opportunity for him and we will 100% get the rewards.

"I believe Brad will be a massive part of the club’s next chapter, driving the club forward with his character and high standards. An invaluable asset to both the group and I.”

