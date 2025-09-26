'I'm not worried' - Crawley Town boss recalls promotion-winning season after Notts County defeat

It’s been a tough start to the season for Crawley Town – with the 4-0 defeat to Notts County showing boss Scott Lindsey his new team are not quite there yet.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reds are currently 21st in the League Two table, accumulating just eight points from their first nine games.

But the Reds boss is not worried about where they sit in the table currently and recalled the promotion-winning season as example of what his team could do this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Early on in the 2023/24 season, Lindsey’s side lost 6-0 at Swindon Town and went through October picking up just one point – a draw at Walsall thanks to an added-time equaliser by Danilo Orsi - from five games.

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey is all smiles at the end of the 2023/24 season | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

Lindsey said: “We were rubbish at the start of the promotion-winning season. We weren't great. We weren't the finished article. You never are when you've got a new team.

“We got a new team this year. I think it was October, we only picked up one point in the whole of October in the year we got promoted.

“I think because of the way we play and the way I coach, it takes time. I think you're probably going to see a more finished article towards the end of the season rather than now. If we can accumulate as many points as we can between now and after Christmas and be in and around it, then we can have a right push at the end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That's what we did that season. I'm not worried about where we sit in the division or how far off we are in terms of points at this stage of the season.”

After Crawley were winless in their first six games of the season, I asked Scott whether it was his toughest period as Reds manager and in the build-up to the Barrow game, Lindsey said: “You asked me a question through Sam a few weeks back and your question was, is this the most pressure you've felt having lost six games? No disrespect, I thought it was a ridiculous question, Mark.

“We were in August when you asked me that. There's never any pressure when you're in August or September. When you're a team that holds possession, you want to play a certain manner. There's a lot of detail in the way I coach the team. It's a new team.

“It takes time to get bedded in in the early part of the season, we're not going to be anywhere near where I want us to be. The sooner we get there, the better for me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the Reds boss said it will be a slow-burn. “Obviously, I don't want to be like that now, but we will be because I know how hard the players are working and learning all the time. I think that it can be a slow burn and I think it will be a slow burn,” he said. “Let's hope we have a really strong back end of the season because I know it's a slow start.

“I'm not deluded to think that we're brilliant because we're not. We're close to being something but we're not there yet. But we will be because we've got good people in the building who are working hard, good staff and the players. The players are working hard. We didn't turn up Saturday [Notts County] in my opinion. We know that, but it can happen. It is sport.”