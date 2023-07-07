NationalWorldTV
‘I’m through the roof!’ – Talismanic striker commits future to Horsham FC ahead of new season

Horsham FC have received a major boost ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.
By Matt Pole
Published 7th Jul 2023, 14:22 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 14:24 BST

The Hornets’ top goalscorer last season Jack Mazzone has signed for a second year at the Camping World Community Stadium.

The 30-year-old plundered 24 goals in his debut season at the club following his move from Metropolitan Police last summer.

Mazzone netted on his competitive Horsham debut in a 3-1 opening day victory at Canvey Island. He followed that up with a hat-trick in the thumping 5-0 home win over Corinthian-Casuals three days later.

Jack Mazzone has signed on for a second year at Horsham FC. Picture by John LinesJack Mazzone has signed on for a second year at Horsham FC. Picture by John Lines
The marksman formed a lethal partnership with Daniel Ajakaiye, who scored 13 Isthmian Premier goals last season.

The pair combined to score 34 league goals during the 2022-23 campaign, helping the Hornets record their highest-ever goal tally at Step 3.

Speaking to the Hornets’ website, Mazzone said: “I’m through the roof! Last year was a great first season for myself.

“It took a couple of months for me to settle in at first, get used to the boys and the way the gaffer [Dominic Di Paola] and coaching staff works, and then I had an injury towards the end of last season where I missed a good handful of games which put a dent in my goalscoring record.

“So the way I see it now, I want a full season, having settled in, and know how it all works, to improve that tally a little bit more.

“I’m the type of person who always wants to raise the bar. So I set my standard, then can I raise it a little bit higher?

“If I don’t miss the same amount of games through injury, I should be pushing the 30-35 goal mark, especially as I’ve kept myself in order over the summer, which is the first time I’ve done it properly in 15 years, so I feel like as soon as the season starts I can hit the ground running.

“We’ve improved on the squad as well so that’s only going to benefit me and the people around me.

“I think the way we conducted ourselves for the majority of last season, that ‘never say die’ attitude, means that nothing is off the cards this time round.

“Yes it will be hard but the main goal is that top spot, which I wouldn’t write off from happening, but play-offs certainly. Anything that comes on top of that is a bonus.”

