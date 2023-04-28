Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Great Ormond Street Hospital declares ‘incident’ amid nurses’ strike
40 minutes ago All state schools in England could be closed due to strikes
48 minutes ago End of Wikipedia in UK possible under online safety bill
3 hours ago Body found in reservoir was murdered Marelle Sturrock’s fiancé
4 hours ago GMB union vote to accept government’s pay offer
5 hours ago Martin Lewis issues urgent warning to mobile phone users

Immensely proud: Eastbourne Borough boss praises players and fans as National South play-off dream ends

It isn’t over, says Eastbourne Borough manager Danny Bloor. It is a stage in the club’s journey – and his team will come back all the stronger.

By Steve Bone
Published 28th Apr 2023, 08:30 BST

A 2-0 reverse in a dour contest against a muscular Braintree Town means that the Sports cannot finish higher than eighth – one place outside the play-offs – even if they win tomorrow’s final league game against Concord Rangers.

Speaking straight after the defeat in Essex, Bloor gave a fair, and not purely downbeat, assessment. “Let’s take it on the chin. Congratulations to Braintree Town, who with that victory are into the play-offs. We’re bitterly disappointed to miss out ourselves, on a play-off place, but it isn’t simply down to one particular result.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“But for us to have got ourselves to the verge of the play-offs – especially after the injury crisis in mid-season – I am immensely proud of the players. To be missing five of our most senior players for weeks, and yet keep the season wide open until the penultimate game, reflects nothing but credit.

Most Popular
Action from Eastbourne Borough's trip to Braintree | Picture: Lydia RedmanAction from Eastbourne Borough's trip to Braintree | Picture: Lydia Redman
Action from Eastbourne Borough's trip to Braintree | Picture: Lydia Redman

“We always set out to play the right way, and with the right values. Our terrific supporters – who followed us again and again to away venues – have shared all the ups and downs, and they know that we have given our all.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I’m also proud of the way we are bringing players through. A year ago, people had hardly heard of Shiloh Remy or Leone Gravata. And we are signing players who care. Be assured we will come back stronger than ever!”

The Sports round off an eventful season with a home game on Saturday against Concord Rangers – who until recently seemed cast adrift at the bottom of the table, but have launched the lifeboats to go into their final two fixtures – against Havant last night (Thursday) and at Priory Lane tomorrow – with a mathematical chance of staying up. Bloor’s men will be throwing them no lifelines.

And the final day of the season sees a fitting heroines’ reception for the two young ladies who will step out proudly as FA Cup Final mascots at Wembley. Amelie and Sophia Paviour, 12 and 10, have been honoured by Cup sponsors Emirates for their wonderful fund-raising efforts for Macmillan Cancer Care and St Wilfrid’s Hospice. The sisters are running another of their huge coffee mornings tomorrow, and supporters are urged to turn up and pack out the clubhouse. The event runs from 11.30 “until the cakes run out”.

Related topics:Danny BloorEastbourne BoroughEssex