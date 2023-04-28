Immensely proud: Eastbourne Borough boss praises players and fans as National South play-off dream ends

It isn’t over, says Eastbourne Borough manager Danny Bloor. It is a stage in the club’s journey – and his team will come back all the stronger.

A 2-0 reverse in a dour contest against a muscular Braintree Town means that the Sports cannot finish higher than eighth – one place outside the play-offs – even if they win tomorrow’s final league game against Concord Rangers.

Speaking straight after the defeat in Essex, Bloor gave a fair, and not purely downbeat, assessment. “Let’s take it on the chin. Congratulations to Braintree Town, who with that victory are into the play-offs. We’re bitterly disappointed to miss out ourselves, on a play-off place, but it isn’t simply down to one particular result.

“But for us to have got ourselves to the verge of the play-offs – especially after the injury crisis in mid-season – I am immensely proud of the players. To be missing five of our most senior players for weeks, and yet keep the season wide open until the penultimate game, reflects nothing but credit.

Action from Eastbourne Borough's trip to Braintree | Picture: Lydia Redman

“We always set out to play the right way, and with the right values. Our terrific supporters – who followed us again and again to away venues – have shared all the ups and downs, and they know that we have given our all.

“I’m also proud of the way we are bringing players through. A year ago, people had hardly heard of Shiloh Remy or Leone Gravata. And we are signing players who care. Be assured we will come back stronger than ever!”

The Sports round off an eventful season with a home game on Saturday against Concord Rangers – who until recently seemed cast adrift at the bottom of the table, but have launched the lifeboats to go into their final two fixtures – against Havant last night (Thursday) and at Priory Lane tomorrow – with a mathematical chance of staying up. Bloor’s men will be throwing them no lifelines.