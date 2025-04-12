Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Crawley Town’s hopes of survival hang by a thread after losing 3-1 to Leyton Orient at the Broadfield Stadium.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Armando Quitirna deservedly put the hosts ahead from the spot four minutes into the second half but Leyton Orient had the lead just three minutes later courtesy of a quick-fire brace by Charlie Kelman.

Jamie Donley sealed three points for the visitors late in additional time meaning Crawley have a huge task ahead of them if they want to stay in League One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the bright side, Crawley still remain six points from safety after Bristol Rovers were defeated by Exeter. But Burton are now also six points ahead of the Reds after beating Huddersfield.

Action from Crawley's defeat to Leyton Orient - picture by Grant Mansfield

The first-half was an entertaining watch for the home fans who saw their side pass the ball around and carve out chances but the sides went into the break level.

After Bradley Ibrahim had hit the post moments before, Quitirna gave Crawley the lead from the spot with a powerful penalty into the bottom left corner.

However, the celebrations were short-lasted as Kelman equalised with a low-drilled strike one minute later before converting from the spot to give the visitors the lead by the 53rd minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was an eventful opening 10 minutes to the second half which saw three goals in the space of five minutes but Leyton Orient continued to push for a vital third.

Scott Lindsey after the game - picture: Grant Mansfield

Two minutes into additional time, the away fans erupted into cheers as Jamie Donley found the back of the net to seal all three points for Orient.

Here are our player ratings:

Luke Hutchinson – 5 – The loanee keeper made a few wayward passes which could have caused problems for Crawley on a different day. He was unlucky to give away a penalty when trying to make a save. On a positive note, he made a couple of good saves and controlled his box well.

Dion Conroy – 5 – In the opening minutes, Orient forward Kelman managed to get on the wrong side of him but the defender recovered well. However, he was beaten too easily for all three goals. Besides this, he looked calm and composed in the centre of defence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlie Barker – 6 – He had a challenging battle with Randell Williams on the left hand side throughout the game with both players having their fair share of success against each other.

Toby Mullarkey – 5 – He had a nightmare start to the second-half with both goals coming from down his side. It was a shame considering he had a dominant first-half performance.

Liam Fraser – 8 – He was an important player both attacking and defensively for Crawley. Alongside linking up play in the middle of the pitch, he had an early strike at goal which was blocked and he also produced a brilliant, strong tackle which halted Jack Currie halfway through the first-half. My player of the match this afternoon.

Panutche Camara – 7 – He had a few moments of magic including an incredible outside-of-the-foot pass which sent Quitirna away down the right. At points, the midfielder was the furthest Crawley player forward as he chased down every pass.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Armando Quitirna – 7 – Deservedly gave Crawley the lead four minutes into the second half from the spot and was a constant threat throughout. The winger was forced off with an injury on the hour mark.

Jeremy Kelly – 7 – Showed how good his range of passing is with a brilliant over-the-top ball for Hepburn-Murphy. An all-round good performance.

Bradley Ibrahim – 6 – A mixed performance from the midfielder who gave the ball away cheaply on a few occasions.

Kamari Doyle – 6 – The winger didn’t see a lot of the ball and had little involvement with Crawley’s forward play. A rare quiet performance from the Brighton loanee. Replaced in the 60th minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy – 6 – The forward was sent in behind on a few occasions but struggled to get a real sight of goal.

Substitutes

Will Swan – 7 – A battling performance from the forward when he came on in the 60th minute.

Tyreece John-Jules – 7 – Only had seven minutes to make an impact which he struggled to do.

Jack Roles – 7 – Linked up forward play nicely when he came on.