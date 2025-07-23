Pagham v AFC Portchester, pre-season friendlyplaceholder image
Pagham v AFC Portchester, pre-season friendly

In 26 pictures: Pagham beat AFC Portchester in pre-season friendly

By Steve Bone
Published 23rd Jul 2025, 07:40 BST
It’s been a busy spell of pre-season games for Pagham FC – and their latest one ended in a notable 2-0 win over AFC Portchester.

The Lions beat their Isthmian South Central visitors on a warm evening at The Covers Arena just three days after winning 6-0 at Storrington. Before that Lemmy Ewen’s side pushed Bognor Regis Town all the way before losing 1-0.

See pictures by Roger Smith from Pagham v AFC Portchester on this page and those linked – and get the latest from Nyetimber Lane and Nyewood Lane in the Bognor Observer, out on Thursday.

Pagham v AFC Portchester, pre-season friendly

1. Pagham v AFC Portchester pre-season friendly pictures by Roger Smith (4).JPG

Photo: Picasa : Roger Smith

Pagham v AFC Portchester, pre-season friendly

2. Pagham v AFC Portchester pre-season friendly pictures by Roger Smith (5).JPG

Photo: Picasa : Roger Smith

Pagham v AFC Portchester, pre-season friendly

3. Pagham v AFC Portchester pre-season friendly pictures by Roger Smith (3).JPG

Photo: Picasa : Roger Smith

Pagham v AFC Portchester, pre-season friendly

4. Pagham v AFC Portchester pre-season friendly pictures by Roger Smith (9).JPG

Photo: Picasa : Roger Smith

