In 26 pictures: Pagham beat AFC Portchester in pre-season friendly

The Lions beat their Isthmian South Central visitors on a warm evening at The Covers Arena just three days after winning 6-0 at Storrington. Before that Lemmy Ewen’s side pushed Bognor Regis Town all the way before losing 1-0.
See pictures by Roger Smith from Pagham v AFC Portchester on this page and those linked – and get the latest from Nyetimber Lane and Nyewood Lane in the Bognor Observer, out on Thursday.
1. Pagham v AFC Portchester pre-season friendly pictures by Roger Smith (4).JPG
Pagham v AFC Portchester, pre-season friendly Photo: Picasa : Roger Smith
2. Pagham v AFC Portchester pre-season friendly pictures by Roger Smith (5).JPG
Pagham v AFC Portchester, pre-season friendly Photo: Picasa : Roger Smith
3. Pagham v AFC Portchester pre-season friendly pictures by Roger Smith (3).JPG
Pagham v AFC Portchester, pre-season friendly Photo: Picasa : Roger Smith
4. Pagham v AFC Portchester pre-season friendly pictures by Roger Smith (9).JPG
Pagham v AFC Portchester, pre-season friendly Photo: Picasa : Roger Smith
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.