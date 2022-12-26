Edit Account-Sign Out
Action from Eastbourne Borough's 2-1 Boxing Day win at Havant and Waterlooville in National League South

In 30 pictures: Eastbourne Borough in top six after superb win away to Havant and Waterlooville

Goals from Jake Hutchinson and Jaden Perez continued Eastbourne Borough’s winning run in the National League South and earned a 2-1 win away to fellow high flyers Havant and Waterlooville.

By Steve Bone
6 hours ago

Hutchinson gave the Sports an early lead and after it was cancelled out in the first half, Perez scored a classy winner after the break.

Borough are top of the past-ten-matches form table with seven wins in that period and are sixth in the table, just seven points behind third placed Havant. See the best of the pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman on this page and the ones linked. Get the latest from Priory Lane in the Herald on Friday.

1. Havant v Eastbourne Borough pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (23).jpg

Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

2. Havant v Eastbourne Borough pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (21).jpg

Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

3. Havant v Eastbourne Borough pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (11).jpg

Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

4. Havant v Eastbourne Borough pictures by Lydia and Nick Redman (14).jpg

Photo: Lydia and Nick Redman

