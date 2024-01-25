In 32 pictures and full report: Newhaven stretch SCFL premier lead by hitting AFC Uckfield for six

Despite being heavy favourites going into the game, the Dockers struggled to impose themselves in the early stages. Uckfield had already gone close to opening the scoring before they eventually took a deserved lead in the 26th minute. Billy Barker was caught in possession by Kieran Dimelow, and he ran through and finished calmly past Paul Woods.

Any thoughts of Uckfield potentially causing a major upset took a backward step just four minutes later when Newhaven equalised from the penalty spot. The visitors will have felt the award of the penalty soft, with Harry Reed being adjudged to have been bundled over inside the area, but there was to be no reprieve.

Alfie Rogers promptly dispatched the spot kick, scoring for the ninth consecutive game. From then on it was one-way traffic, although the visitors did make it to half-time level. Parity lasted just six minutes into the second-half. Dockers debutant Luke Donaldson – recently signed from Horsham YMCA – sent Lee Robinson away down the left.

Instead of shooting, Robinson squared the ball to Alfie Rogers, who was left with the simple task of tapping the ball home from six-yards out. His 30th goal of the season. Two minutes later came the goal of the match. A raking 60-yard pass from Bailie Rogers found Callum Edwards in space down the right. The Newhaven winger then curled a sumptuous effort into the far corner to give Newhaven breathing space.

Uckfield spurned a couple of chances to get back into the game before the Dockers made the game safe with 15-minutes remaining. A long-ball from Woods was misjudged by an Uckfield defender, sending Donaldson clear, and the new signing showed a combination of pace, skill and composure to round the visiting keeper and stroke in a fourth.

With time running out the Dockers added two more. Both goals coming from teenage substitutes. First Toby Reeder headed in an inviting Ryan Warwick cross, before Fin Agnihotri tapped home Demas Ramsis’ ball across the box to complete the scoring. So Newhaven open up a four-point gap over Crowborough, although the Crows do now have two games in hand.

Saltdean were the only other Express-area side in SCFL Premier action last Saturday and their tough season continued with a 4-1 defeat at home to Shoreham.

There are some intriguing games in prospect this Saturday. Newhaven look to protect their lead at the top when they host Eastbourne United while Peacehaven – now down to eighth in the table – go in the opposite direction to face Eastbourne Town. AFC Uckfield are at home to Hassocks and Saltdean host Horsham YMCA.

See Paul Trunfull’s pictures from Newhaven v AFC Uckfield on this page and the ones linked and don’t miss the Sussex Express every Friday for more local football.

