In 32 pictures: Newhaven stretch SCFL premier lead by hitting AFC Uckfield for six

Newhaven are four points clear at the top of the SCFL premier division after putting six past AFC Uckfield, winning 6-1 at Fort Road.

Alfie Rogers scored two and there were goals for Callum Edwards, Linton Donaldson, Toby Reeder and Finley Agnihotri as the Oakmen were felled.

It puts the Dockers four points ahead of Crowborough, who have two games in hand, and eight clear of third-placed Hassocks, who have played one game less than Newhaven.

See Paul Trunfull’s pictures from Newhaven v AFC Uckfield on this page and the ones linked and don’t miss the Sussex Express every Friday for more local football.

1 . Newhaven v AFC Uckfield pictures by Paul Trunfull (16).jpg Newhaven beat AFC Uckfield Town at Fort Road in the SCFL premier Photo: Paul Trunfull

2 . Newhaven v AFC Uckfield pictures by Paul Trunfull (13).jpg Newhaven beat AFC Uckfield Town at Fort Road in the SCFL premier Photo: Paul Trunfull

3 . Newhaven v AFC Uckfield pictures by Paul Trunfull (32).jpg Newhaven beat AFC Uckfield Town at Fort Road in the SCFL premier Photo: Paul Trunfull