'In contention' - Former Brighton and Coventry City forward set for return for Crawley Town's trip to Shewsbury

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford

Senior editor

Published 17th Oct 2025, 10:31 BST
Danny Cashman could be back in contention for Saturday's trip to Shrewsbury Town | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Footballplaceholder image
Danny Cashman could be back in contention for Saturday's trip to Shrewsbury Town | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football
Scott Lindsey has given an injury update on his Crawley Town players ahead of the trip to Shrewsbury Town.

It’s a massive game for both sides with them neck and neck in the League Two table in 20th and 21st with an almost identical record so far this season.

Most Popular

And Lindsey will want to be as full strength going into the game as possible.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And it looks like Danny Cashman could be set for a return to the squad after being injured since the 2-2 draw at Chesterfield at the end of August.

Geraldo Bajrami could also return to the squad after missing the 1-1 draw with Walsall last week. "It was an injury with Geraldo, “ he said. “He had a slight calf strain but he's trained this week, so he could be included in the squad.

“Danny Cashman trained today and trained Tuesday and he could be in contention to be in the squad as well.”

Lindsey added rthat Harvey Davies still has a ‘few boxes to tick’ before he is deemed fit and Ade Adeyemo is still ‘probably a number of weeks away’.

Related topics:BrightonCoventry CityLeague TwoChesterfieldWalsall
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice