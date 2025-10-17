'In contention' - Former Brighton and Coventry City forward set for return for Crawley Town's trip to Shewsbury

Danny Cashman could be back in contention for Saturday's trip to Shrewsbury Town | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

Scott Lindsey has given an injury update on his Crawley Town players ahead of the trip to Shrewsbury Town.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s a massive game for both sides with them neck and neck in the League Two table in 20th and 21st with an almost identical record so far this season.

And Lindsey will want to be as full strength going into the game as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And it looks like Danny Cashman could be set for a return to the squad after being injured since the 2-2 draw at Chesterfield at the end of August.

Geraldo Bajrami could also return to the squad after missing the 1-1 draw with Walsall last week. "It was an injury with Geraldo, “ he said. “He had a slight calf strain but he's trained this week, so he could be included in the squad.

“Danny Cashman trained today and trained Tuesday and he could be in contention to be in the squad as well.”

Lindsey added rthat Harvey Davies still has a ‘few boxes to tick’ before he is deemed fit and Ade Adeyemo is still ‘probably a number of weeks away’.