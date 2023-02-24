In-form Hastings United have not given up hope of winning Isthmian premier title

Gary Elphick believes the Isthmian premier division title is still within Hastings United’s sights.

The Us are very much looking up again after a run of five straight victories – the last four of which have also come with not a goal conceded.

Their run of five wins and a draw since back-to-back defeats at Haringey and Aveley has left Elphick’s men sixth, level on points with Canvey Island, who are in the final play-off position.

And it’s the fact they’re now only eight points behind leaders Bishop’s Stortford that’s caught the manager’s attention.

Kane Penn puts Bowers and Pitsea on the back foot during United's 2-0 win on Tuesday night | Picture: Scott White

Hastings visit Stortford on March 11, but before that come three more games – starting at Carshalton tomorrow.

Elphick is delighted with the team’s form and with the confidence flowing through their play.

"We have momentum, and the mentality of the players and their will to win is great to see,” he said.

An 18th minute Ben Pope strike saw off Cray Wanderers at the Pilot Field on Saturday.

But on Tuesday the home faithful had to wait for the final 15 minutes to bring goals from Jake Elliott and Sam Adams that defeated Bowers and Pitsea.

"We had to be patient on Tuesday but I always felt the breakthrough would come,” Elphick said. “Bowers and Pitsea are well-organised but I think they ran out of puff.

"The Cray game was quite intense, but it was the best we’ve defended all season.

"As a former defender, you can imagine how pleased I am with four straight clean sheets. Everyone’s played their part in that.

"Now we are on a roll but things are going to get much harder. Mentally there is more pressure as we get to the business end of the season.

"We can look at what we need to do to get in the play-offs. And we’re not as far off top spot as we were, so let’s see where it takes us. But we can’t get ahead of ourselves.”

Elphick knows Carshalton are another side with promotion in mind and expects a battle tomorrow, but has a full squad to choose from.

But next weekend influential skipper Jack Dixon will have to sit out Wingate’s visit to the Pilot Field after racking up ten bookings.