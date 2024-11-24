Folkestone Invicta v RocksFolkestone Invicta v Rocks
In pictures: Bognor Regis Town beaten at Folkestone

By Steve Bone
Published 24th Nov 2024, 17:11 BST
A Tommy Lee Higgs penalty gave the Rocks hope of gaining some reward at Folkestone Invicta – but the hosts finished strongly to win 4-1 as Dan Smith scored a hat-trick against his old side.

Ian Gayle put Folkestone ahead ten minutes in but Higgs levelled from the spot 14 minutes later. Smith restored the Kent side’s lead in first half injury time then added another two to complete his hat-trick in the final 11 minutes.

The match was played in atrocious conditions – as some of Lyn Phillips’ and Trevor Staff’s pictures show.

The loss leaves the Rocks still second from bottom in the Isthmian premier table – ahead of Whitehawk on goal difference – though those two sides now have a third Sussex team for company in the bottom four. Hastings United are 21st following a disastrous 9-0 defeat at Hendon.

The Rocks go again at home to Chatham next Saturday. Meanwhile they will visit Eastbourne Borough in the last eight of the Sussex Senior Cup.

See pictures from Folkestone-Rocks by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff on this page and the ones linked, or if you’re on the Observer app just by scrolling down the single page. Get the Rocks latest in the Bognor Observer, out on Thursday.

