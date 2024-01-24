In pictures: Bognor Regis Town dreaming of return to Amex Stadium in Sussex Senior Cup

Goals from Tommy-Lee Higgs, MoM Matt Burgess and Harvey Whyte eased Robbie Blake’s men into the quarter-finals, in which they will visit Littlehampton.

The winners of that game will face Hastings in the semi-finals, with Horsham playing Steyning in the other semi.

It was Bognor’s fifth win out of five played this year – they are also in excellent form in the Isthmian premier.

See pictures from Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff from Whitehawk-Rocks by scrolling down or through the linked pages here.

1 . Whitehawk v Rocks pictures by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff (10).jpg Action from the Rocks' Sussex Senior Cup last-16 win at Whitehawk Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

2 . Whitehawk v Rocks pictures by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff (5).jpg Action from the Rocks' Sussex Senior Cup last-16 win at Whitehawk Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

3 . Whitehawk v Rocks pictures by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff (11).jpg Action from the Rocks' Sussex Senior Cup last-16 win at Whitehawk Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff