In pictures: Bognor Regis Town dreaming of return to Amex Stadium in Sussex Senior Cup

The Rocks are two rounds away from another Sussex Senior Cup final appearance after a 3-0 last-16 win at Whitehawk.
By Steve Bone
Published 24th Jan 2024, 09:27 GMT

Goals from Tommy-Lee Higgs, MoM Matt Burgess and Harvey Whyte eased Robbie Blake’s men into the quarter-finals, in which they will visit Littlehampton.

The winners of that game will face Hastings in the semi-finals, with Horsham playing Steyning in the other semi.

It was Bognor’s fifth win out of five played this year – they are also in excellent form in the Isthmian premier.

See pictures from Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff from Whitehawk-Rocks by scrolling down or through the linked pages here.

Action from the Rocks' Sussex Senior Cup last-16 win at Whitehawk

Action from the Rocks' Sussex Senior Cup last-16 win at Whitehawk Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

Action from the Rocks' Sussex Senior Cup last-16 win at Whitehawk

Action from the Rocks' Sussex Senior Cup last-16 win at Whitehawk Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

Action from the Rocks' Sussex Senior Cup last-16 win at Whitehawk

Action from the Rocks' Sussex Senior Cup last-16 win at Whitehawk Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

Action from the Rocks' Sussex Senior Cup last-16 win at Whitehawk

Action from the Rocks' Sussex Senior Cup last-16 win at Whitehawk Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

