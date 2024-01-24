In pictures: Bognor Regis Town dreaming of return to Amex Stadium in Sussex Senior Cup
The Rocks are two rounds away from another Sussex Senior Cup final appearance after a 3-0 last-16 win at Whitehawk.
By Steve Bone
Published 24th Jan 2024, 09:27 GMT
Goals from Tommy-Lee Higgs, MoM Matt Burgess and Harvey Whyte eased Robbie Blake’s men into the quarter-finals, in which they will visit Littlehampton.
The winners of that game will face Hastings in the semi-finals, with Horsham playing Steyning in the other semi.
It was Bognor’s fifth win out of five played this year – they are also in excellent form in the Isthmian premier.
See pictures from Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff from Whitehawk-Rocks by scrolling down or through the linked pages here.
1 / 4