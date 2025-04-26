In pictures: Bognor Regis Town finish poor season with heavy defeat at Hendon

It ended 5-1 at Hendon to make it 100 league goals conceded and leave the Rocks 13 points short of what they’d have needed to stay up.

Jasper Mather got the Rocks’ goal after 57 minutes but by then they were three down to goals by Tope Fadahunsi (13 mins), Stefan Ilic (37) and Kofi Anokye-Boadi (55).

Anokye-Boadi struck again six minute after Mather’s consolation while Nathan Opoku made it 5-1 four minutes from the end.

The Rocks have long before now known they need a rebuild – on and off the pitch – and will now start to prepare for life at step four, probably in the Isthmian south east division. Hendon, Hastings and Bowers go down with them, while Horsham are the division’s champions, and Chi City missed a play-off spot, losing out to Dover at the last hurdle.

The Rocks have long before now known they need a rebuild – on and off the pitch – and will now start to prepare for life at step four, probably in the Isthmian south east division.

