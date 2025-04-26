In pictures: Bognor Regis Town finish poor season with heavy defeat at Hendon

By Steve Bone
Published 26th Apr 2025, 19:19 BST
The Rocks finished a dismal season in fitting fashion – with a heavy defeat away to one of their fellow relegated teams.

It ended 5-1 at Hendon to make it 100 league goals conceded and leave the Rocks 13 points short of what they’d have needed to stay up.

Jasper Mather got the Rocks’ goal after 57 minutes but by then they were three down to goals by Tope Fadahunsi (13 mins), Stefan Ilic (37) and Kofi Anokye-Boadi (55).

Anokye-Boadi struck again six minute after Mather’s consolation while Nathan Opoku made it 5-1 four minutes from the end.

The Rocks have long before now known they need a rebuild – on and off the pitch – and will now start to prepare for life at step four, probably in the Isthmian south east division. Hendon, Hastings and Bowers go down with them, while Horsham are the division’s champions, and Chi City missed a play-off spot, losing out to Dover at the last hurdle.

See pictures from the Rocks’ visit to Hendon – by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff – on this page and those linked, or just by scrolling down the single page if you are on the Observer app. Get the Rocks latest in the Bognor Observer every Thursday.

Hendon v Rocks, Isthmian premier division

1. Trevor Staff

Hendon v Rocks, Isthmian premier division Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

Hendon v Rocks, Isthmian premier division

2. Lyn Phillips

Hendon v Rocks, Isthmian premier division Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

Hendon v Rocks, Isthmian premier division

3. Trevor Staff

Hendon v Rocks, Isthmian premier division Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

Hendon v Rocks, Isthmian premier division

4. Lyn Phillips

Hendon v Rocks, Isthmian premier division Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Bognor Regis Town
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice