In pictures: Bognor Regis Town Women beaten by Ashford in cup semi-final

It was the higher-division visitors who went through to face Billericay Town in the final. Ashford took early control with an opening goal in the third minute.

They scored another two before the break and three more in the second half but Bognor kept on battling to the end, even when the tie was lost.

The ‘Rockettes’ are home again this Sunday with a 2pm kick-off. All support welcome.

See Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff’s pictures from the semi-final on this page or the ones linked, or by simply scrolling down.

1 . Rocks Women take on Ashford in the Isthmian Cup semi-final pictures by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff (8).jpg Action from Bognor Regis Town Women v Ashford United Women in the semi-final of the Isthmian Cup at Nyewood Lane Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

2 . Rocks Women take on Ashford in the Isthmian Cup semi-final pictures by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff (1).jpg Action from Bognor Regis Town Women v Ashford United Women in the semi-final of the Isthmian Cup at Nyewood Lane Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

3 . Rocks Women take on Ashford in the Isthmian Cup semi-final pictures by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff (3).jpg Action from Bognor Regis Town Women v Ashford United Women in the semi-final of the Isthmian Cup at Nyewood Lane Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

4 . Rocks Women take on Ashford in the Isthmian Cup semi-final pictures by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff (7).jpg Action from Bognor Regis Town Women v Ashford United Women in the semi-final of the Isthmian Cup at Nyewood Lane Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff