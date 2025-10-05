The 21-year-old died in hospital on September 25, five days after sustaining a significant brain injury when he crashed into a concrete wall behind the goal=line 10 minutes into City’s game at Wingate and Finchley.

The tragedy has stunned the world of football and Chi City and former clubs Arsenal, Eastbourne Borough and Hastings United have led a huge number of heartfelt tributes to the young star.

City knew they’d have to play again at some point and after two home league matches were postponed, it was agreed with all parties – including Billy’s devastated family – that Saturday’s FA Trophy tie with Farnham Town should go ahead.

The well-attended game was preceded by tributes from players of both clubs, staff and fans.

If ever there was a day when the result did not matter, this was it – but for the record Farnham ran out 4-2 winniers to go through to the first round. And you could see when City’s two goals went in how much Billy was in every player’s thoughts.

See pictures by Neil Holmes on this page and those linked (or all on the single page if you are on the Observer app). Get the latest on this website through the week and in the Chichester Observer.

