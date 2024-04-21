In pictures: Chichester City pay touching tributes to Graeme Gee

It was another emotional day for Chichester City FC – their first home match since assistant manager Graeme Gee passed away.
By Steve Bone
Published 21st Apr 2024, 16:07 BST
But it was a day they could be proud of the tributes they paid the 51-year-old, who died on April 11 having had kidney cancer which spread.

Players and staff wore T-shirts before the game featuring a favourite pic of the man they simply called ‘Gee’ or ‘Gee’er’ – while the motto they have adopted is PFG – Playing For Gee.

Members of Graeme’s family were present and a minute’s applause was held before kick-off, with the visiting Ramsgate players also playing their full and respectful part in the tributes.

City's players wore t-shirts before the game featuring a picture of Grame Gee | Picture: Neil HolmesCity's players wore t-shirts before the game featuring a picture of Grame Gee | Picture: Neil Holmes
City's players wore t-shirts before the game featuring a picture of Grame Gee | Picture: Neil Holmes

As for the match, Ramsgate won 4-2 to inflict City’s first defeat since the end of January. That leaves Chi fifth and means they will be away in a play-off semi-final on Tuesday, April 30, to Ramsgate, Cray Valley PM or Sittingbourne – with final league placings to be decided when teams play their last matches next Saturday.

