But it was a day they could be proud of the tributes they paid the 51-year-old, who died on April 11 having had kidney cancer which spread.

Players and staff wore T-shirts before the game featuring a favourite pic of the man they simply called ‘Gee’ or ‘Gee’er’ – while the motto they have adopted is PFG – Playing For Gee.

Members of Graeme’s family were present and a minute’s applause was held before kick-off, with the visiting Ramsgate players also playing their full and respectful part in the tributes.

City's players wore t-shirts before the game featuring a picture of Grame Gee | Picture: Neil Holmes