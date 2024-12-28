Rocks v Hastings Isthmian premier divisionRocks v Hastings Isthmian premier division
Rocks v Hastings Isthmian premier division

In pictures: Hastings United claim vital win at Bognor Regis Town

By Steve Bone
Published 28th Dec 2024, 22:24 GMT
Hastings United won the big relegation battle in the Isthmian premier with a 1-0 victory at Bognor.

Tommie Fagg got the game’s only goal early in the second half – after Davide Rodari had hit the post with a first-half penalty.

The three points boost United’s position in the bottom four – they are now level on points with the sides in 18th and 19th – but Bognor remain bottom.

See pictures by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff on this page and the ones linked – or just scroll down the page if you’re on the Chicheste,r Bognor and Midhurst & Petworth Observer app.

Rocks v Hastings Isthmian premier division

1. Lyn Phillips

Rocks v Hastings Isthmian premier division Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

Rocks v Hastings Isthmian premier division

2. Lyn Phillips

Rocks v Hastings Isthmian premier division Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

Rocks v Hastings Isthmian premier division

3. Lyn Phillips

Rocks v Hastings Isthmian premier division Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

Rocks v Hastings Isthmian premier division

4. Lyn Phillips

Rocks v Hastings Isthmian premier division Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Hastings UnitedBognorBognor Regis TownDavide RodariMidhurst
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice