In pictures: Hastings United claim vital win at Bognor Regis Town

Tommie Fagg got the game’s only goal early in the second half – after Davide Rodari had hit the post with a first-half penalty.

The three points boost United’s position in the bottom four – they are now level on points with the sides in 18th and 19th – but Bognor remain bottom.

See pictures by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff on this page and the ones linked

